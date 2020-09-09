Lions fall to Iowa City Regina in hard-fought battle

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sam Nelson wraps up this Iowa City Regina running back during Friday night’s game at Lions Field. The Lions fell 21-20 to the Regals. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

An unlikely meeting turned into a memorable night.

When the Lions learned Wednesday that their scheduled Friday night football game with Osage was cancelled due to COVID-19 exposure, Coach Jared DeVries had an idea. A week earlier he had been in contact with his former Iowa Hawkeye teammate Marv Cook, who is also a high school football coach. Cook’s team, Iowa City Regina, rated number three in Class A, was facing its second week without an opponent due to the pandemic.

“I gave them (Regina) a jingle and (Clear Lake Activities Director) Dale Ludwig did a great job working with them to put things together. We’re thankful they were willing to make a heck of a trip up here and I think the game will benefit both teams,” said DeVries.

Third ranked (Class 2A) Clear Lake mounted a furious fourth quarter rally, but fell, 21-20.

The Lions were up 6-0 at the half, but the Regals put 21 points on the board in the second half.

With eight-minutes remaining in the game the Lions founds themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing, 21-6. Regina had compiled 170-yards of offense, while the Lions had just 26. But the game was far from over. The Lions took the ball at the 37 and drove 64-yards on 11 plays to make the score 21-14 with just over three-minutes to play.

On the Regals’ first play from scrimmage they coughed up the ball and Carson Toebe fell on it. Momentum was continuing to turn Clear Lake’s way.

With their backs against the wall, on fourth and five at the Regina 42, PJ Feuerbach had just enough reach to make his first reception in the game and give the Lions a first down at the Regina 25. With. 1:06 remaining, Toebe rolled right and threw left, connecting with Jagger Schmitt for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Lions opted to go for the win, but Schmitt was held up at the line, leaving the home team on the short side of a 21-20 score.

“I thought it was the right decision, considering personnel, some cramping issues and we had the momentum,” said Coach DeVries. “I thought it was right for our team and still do. We missed some opportunities in the game and left some points out there, but it’s a great chance to improve.”

DeVries said he was impressed by the Lion defense, which was tested from the start. The Regals took the opening kickoff all the way to the Lion 19 before turning the ball over on downs.

“Our defense hung right in there. The 15-play drive to open the game was a real test and to get off the field without allowing any points was fantastic. I thought overall we played well and learned a lot,” said DeVries.

The Lions responded to Regina’s drive with one of their own. But just like the Regals, they came up empty after a 13-play, 41-yard drive to the 40.

Thanks to a 65-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Toebe the Lions scored first, early in the second quarter. Toebe faked a hand-off and then used his speed to escape pursuit. The snap for the extra point attempt by kicker Eric Ritter was bobbled and the kick was blocked.

The 6-0 score stood into the half and statistics revealed what an even game was being played. Clear Lake had gained 137-yards, compared to 136 for the Regals. Regina had made eight first downs and the Lions had six.

Cook has led Iowa City Regina to seven state titles in the past 10 years, so DeVries and company knew their opponent would fight back in the second half and that’s just what they did. A score early in the third quarter made it 7-6 and two more in the fourth had them in control until the Lions began clawing their way back in.

“The game was a lot of fun. We were just thankful the kids had a chance to play on a Friday night,” said DeVries after the game. “Regina is a heck of a team with a lot of tradition and we will learn from this.”

Toebe finished the night going 10/26 for 92-yards passing and 102-yards rushing on 13 carries. Andrew Formanek made five receptions for 41-yards. As a team, the Lions gained 170-yards on the ground.

Ty Fisher led the Clear Lake defense with one total tackles, three for loss. He was also credited with three sacks.

Regina’s Ashton Cook was 14/29 passing for 193-yards. The Regals finished with 113 rushing.

This week the Lions will open District play at home against Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1). Game time is 7:30 p.m.