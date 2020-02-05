Lions explode with two more big wins

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys made winning look easy last week, as the Lions won all three games they played by more than 20-points. The victories improved the Lions’ record to 14-2 overall and 10-0 in the North Central Conference. This week the Lions host GHV Thursday, then are back in conference action Friday and Saturday facing Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont in Clear Lake.

CL 65, Webster City 39

Coach Jeremey Ainley said he knew his team would need to bring its best defensive game to Webster City Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Lions did just that, as they held the Lynx to just 15 first half points on their way to a 65-39 NCC victory.

“I thought we came out in the first quarter with great intensity and set a tone early defensively,” said Coach Ainley.

Carson Toebe scored the first eight-points of the game with back to back threes and a layup and the Lions got out to an early 21-7 lead.

“In the second quarter the team continued to defend at a high level and let its defense predicate its offense and give us some run outs and easy baskets on the offensive end,” said Ainley.

In the third quarter the team got a little sloppy and allowed the Lynx to cut the lead to 15. However, a big run to start the fourth put the game away.

Toebe led the Lions with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Andrew Formanek had a great all-around game with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kody Kearns got some run outs and played a great full court game and had 12 points. Jaylen DeVries had five points and 13 rebounds.

Other Lions getting in on the scoring included Brody Kuhlmeier with four, Nick Danielson and Jack Barragy with three apiece, and Eric Ritter and Ryan Thomas with two-points each.

“It was a nice road win and I was really happy with our mindset going into the game and defensive intensity,” added Coach Ainley.

CL 67, Crestwood 49

The Lions stepped outside the NCC for a game against a proven quality opponent, Crestwood, Thursday night. Another good start propelled Clear Lake to a 67-49 win.

The Lions had success getting the ball inside against a physical Cadet team and built an 18-9 lead after one quarter. They continued to shoot the ball well in