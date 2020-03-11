Lions end historic season in State final four

(Above) Sara Faber works through an attempted block to put up two of her 21-points. -Photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway with contribution from Henry Luker

Bishop Heelan of Sioux City used a late charge to defeat the Clear Lake Lions, 61-57, in the Class 3A State semifinal played Thursday, March 5.

The Crusaders led for barely more than 90 seconds in the game, but when Katelyn Stanley hit a jumper with 1:15 left to put them ahead for the first time since early in the game, momentum carried the third-seeded Heelan into the state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2010. The Lions ended a historic season, finishing 23-3, and recording the program’s first-ever win at State.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, with the Lions connecting on four three-pointers on their way to a 16-15 lead in the opening period. The margin grew to as many as 12 in the second, as Kaitlyn Vanderploeg and Zoe Fasbender drained three-pointers with under 1:08 left before half to put the Lions ahead, 37-25.

Heelan’s Ella Skinner buried a trey just before the halftime buzzer to make the score, 37-28.

“I didn’t like seeing that three before the half,” said Clear Lake Coach Bart Smith, sensing the Crusaders weren’t ready to concede.

In fact, the Crusaders kept playing aggressive defense in the second half to close the gap. They were still down eight midway through the third quarter, but a 12-0 run knotted the score at 46-46 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Senior Sara Faber answered the call for the Lions with a three-pointer at the 1:20 mark to give her team the lead, 49-46.

Thirty-seconds later, Katelyn Stanley did the same for the Crusaders, 49-49. Vanderploeg made the final bucket of the quarter to put Clear Lake ahead, 51-49.

The Crusaders outscored the Lions, 21-14, in the third quarter.

The Lions kept pushing it in the fourth and extended their lead to five within the first three-minutes, but Bishop Heelan held Clear Lake to a single point from there and came away with the win.

“We didn’t attack as well, or move the ball as well, in that second half. It seemed like we just wanted to attack into trouble and we couldn’t get out of it. We just needed to spread them out a little bit more and move the ball side to side and then attack,” said Coach Smith. “Obviously, when you make shots you can extend a lead and when you don’t make shots you’ve really got to defend. We did that for the most part. In a game like that, it comes down to a play here and a play there and you’ve got to get some loose balls on the floor. You’ve just got to grab it and be strong.”

Bishop Heelan came up with 15 steals while forcing 21 Lion turnovers in the game.

Faber’s 21 points led second-seeded Clear Lake and Darby Dodd scored 12. Zoe Fasbender and Emily Theiss each finished with five points. Chelsey Holck and Vanderploeg had four apiece. Julia Merfeld and Ali Maulsby each scored three-points.

Holck was the leader on the boards for the Lions with six rebounds. Faber, who was named to the Class 3A All-Tournament Team, had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Skinner led Bishop Heelan with 24 points, Stanley scored 18 and Katie Cooke added 12.

After the game Coach Smith reflected on his team and its impact on the program.

“It’s been quite a season. I think (success) is only going to continue and this will make people even more hungry with what they did and what they tried to accomplish. This group really was different from the other (Lion) groups in that there was so much talent. They had to sacrifice a little bit and be accepting of other peoples’ roles and skills. It was a real special group and it’s going to be hard to see them go,” said Smith. “It’s the end of a chapter— a very fun chapter. There’s more things in life to be excited about. Is this sad? Yes. But only one team is going to feel what it’s like (to win a championship). It’s tough. It’s sports.”