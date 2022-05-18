Lions eliminated at Sectional Tournament

(Above) Easton DeVries was one of five players tied for 15th place at the NCC Tournament.

by Marianne Gasaway

The season came to an end for the Clear Lake boys golf team last week. The Lions were eliminated from the post-season at a Class 3A Sectional Tournament played at Veterans Memorial in Clear Lake Wednesday, May 11.

“Obviously, this was not the way we wanted the season to end, it rarely does,” said Clear Lake Coach Eric Perry, whose team was looking to return to State for the 25th time in 29 seasons. Last season the Lions finished seventh in the 10-team Class 3A State Meet field.

Waverly-Shell Rock finished first at the Sectional Meet with a score of 325 and Independence was runner-up with 328. Both will advance to State,

Clear Lake was third with a score of 332, followed by Hampton-Dumont-CAL (334), Charles City (335), Oelwein (343), Crestwood (357) and Decorah (362).

Hogan Hansen, a senior from W-SR, was medalist with a 77.

“I thought our guys were hanging in there with Waverly— and then Independence slipped in there to eliminate us from advancing to Districts,” said Coach Perry.

Eli Anderson was Clear Lake’s top place winner. The freshman carded an 81 to finish in a tie for sixth place.

“Just like all year, he has shown he is ready for the next level,” said Coach Perry.

Gavin Anderson and Taylor Plagge were next for the Lions with 83s. The score put them in a four-way tie for 11th.

“Gavin got on a run of pars, just he had done all year. I hope he can learn to close meets out,” continued Perry. “Plagge was a pleasant surprise. He shot his career low. What a crucial time to do it.”

Easton DeVries rounded out the Lions’ scoring with an 85, tying for 18th.

“Everyone could have cut a few strokes, but in the end it just wasn’t enough,” said the coach.

Also playing for the Lions was freshman Dylan Bieber, who carded an 88 to tie for 25th, and Tyler LeFevre, who 98 put him in a tie for 38th.

“Our season had many highs,” Perry concluded. “Winning the conference is one of every team’s goals. Easton led our team in scoring average. The Anderson brothers made a charge at the end, as did Plagge. Bieber gained valuable experience and scored for us down the stretch. LeFevre and Carter Perry had a year of experience. LeFevre had plenty of experience last year as a freshman, so it is nice to have him back.”