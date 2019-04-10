Lions earn runner-up honors at Decorah Early Bird Relays

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake recorded four relay victories and two individual wins on their way to a close finish at the Decorah Early Bird Relays held April 1. Host Decorah edged the Lions, 75-74, in the five-team event which also included Waukon, New Hampton and South Winneshiek.

“We have been happy to get outside for two meets in the last week of March and first week of April so far. In my 12 years of coaching here at Clear Lake I can’t remember that happening,” said Coach AJ Feuerbach. “We have kids working hard and pushing to get better this early. That is a great sign for things to come.”

Clear Lake’s Kody Kearns, Nick Danielson, Jagger Schmitt and Justin Wright won the 800 Sprint Medley in a time of 1:41.70. Kearns, Danielson and Schmitt joined with Jaden O’Brien-Green to win the 4x200 in 1:37.19.

Wright also earned an individual first in the 800 meter run. The sophomore was clocked in 2:06.43.

Wright was also part of the winning Distance Medley relay. He anchored the team of Tyres Green-Harrington, Austin Warnke and Tanner Riemann and finished n 4:05.33. The Lions’ JV relay with Caden Jones, Jett Neuberger, Tucker Jones ad Vlad Starrett was fourth in 4:38.0.

The shuttle hurdle team of Mitchell Raber, Tyson Cooley, PJ Feuerbach and Drew Enke crossed the finish line first in 1:08.17.

Enke was also a winner in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.44, while Cooley was fourth, Raber fifth and Feuerbach sixth. Enke and Raber finished second and third respectively in the 110 hurdles in 16.04 and 16.45.

Schmitt ran the 200 meter dash in 24.09 to finish second.

Austin Larson had the Lions’ best finish in field events. He was second in the discus with a toss of 122’3”.

Other place winners included:

*100M: Zane Anderson, third, 12.06

*200M: Warnke, 24.42, fourth; Zane Anderson, 24.50, fifth; Green-Harrington, 24.57, sixth.

*400 M: Austin Young, 1:05.24, sixth

*3200M: Elijah Mock, third, 12:39.55

*4x100: Green-Harrington, Feuerbach, Warnke, Toebe, third, 49.18

*4x400: Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, Austin Young, Joe Faber, fifth, 4:07.54

*Long jump: Toebe, third, 19’1”

*High jump: Z. Anderson, third, 5’8”; Kearns, fourth, 5’8”

*Shot put: Jared Penning, fourth, 41’10.5”