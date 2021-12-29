Lions drop a close game to IF-A

by Marianne Gasaway

Illness left the Lions short-handed and ultimately on the short end of a 48-45 score against Iowa Falls-Alden Tuesday, Dec. 21.

On game day, a few players were not feeling well and leading scorer Carson Toebe couldn’t make the trip due to illness, said Head Coach Jeremey Ainley. Despite the loss, which dropped the Lions to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the North Central Conference, the coach said he was proud of his team.

“The guys fought hard. I thought we came out ready to go and battled in the first half,” he said.

The Lions had a five-point lead late in the first half, but gave up three straight possessions on offensive rebounds and turnovers to instead go into the break tied at 21-21.

The Cadets hit some big shots to open the second half, but after getting down by 11 the Lions fought back and trimmed the lead to two with a chance to tie or take the lead. IF-A opted to foul with three-seconds left to play. The Lions were unsuccessful with their out-of-bounds play and the game ended, 48-45.

“I was really proud of our fight back to get back into the game,” said Ainley. “Also, when you are shorthanded, guys have to step up and make up for what you are missing. I was really proud of some of the guys -- Travaughn, Jagger, Thomas and Dylan really answered the challenge.”

Thomas Meyer led the team in scoring with 17-points. Travaughn Luyobya pumped in 14-points and Jagger Schmitt had 10. Sophomore Dylan Litzel came off the bench to grab four rebounds and had two blocked shots.

Joe Faber and Titan Schmitt chipped in two points apiece. Faber had a team high eight-rebounds, while Meyer had seven and Luyobya five.

“Break is coming at a good time to get back to practice and really focus on some of the little things we are not doing well -- executing, taking care of ball and rebounding,” said Coach Ainley.

The Lions will resume play Friday, Jan. 7, at Webster City.