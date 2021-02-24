Lions dominate on road to State Tournament

(Above) The Clear Lake girls basketball team is all smiles as they pose with their State Qualifier banner. The team defeated Williamsburg, 59-29, to get their ticket punched for the State Tournament.

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s on to State for the Clear Lake girls basketball team!

The second ranked (3A) Lions roared past unranked Williamsburg in the Region 4 final played Saturday night in Grundy Center, 59-29. The Raiders knocked off Number 13 Vinton-Shellsburg to reach the final stepping stone to State.

“It was a great game out of our girls! I’m really proud of how they executed the game plan and played together,” said Head Coach Bart Smith.

Against the Raiders, the Lions continued the defensive dominance they have demonstrated this season, while also shooting with confidence. The Lions finished with an effective field goal percentage of 53.4. They also made 12 of 18 free throw attempts (68 percent).

Junior Emily Theiss provided the fireworks early on, as she swooshed a three-pointer and had a layup for a quick 5-0 Lion lead. Jordan Ainley did the same and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg established an inside game to help the Lions to a 16-8 first quarter lead.

Six points was as close as the Raiders would get after a basket and free throw made the score 17-11. However, seniors Chelsey Holck and Darby Dodd, as well as Theiss, had open looks from behind the arc and cashed in. Three Raider free throws in the closing minute helped, but the Lions were still sitting pretty at halftime, 26-16.

The second half was all Lions, as they outscored Williamsburg 15-2 in the third quarter and coasted to the 30-point win.

Theiss drained her fourth three-pointer in the third quarter and finished with 14 points in the game. In addition to her scoring, she and defensive specialist Ali Maulsby worked to hold Williamsburg’s leader, Charlotte Wetjen, scoreless in the game. She entered the game averaging 13 points per game.

“Emily Theiss and Ali Maulsby did a great job on their best player. It was a group effort in holding her to zero points, but those two were outstanding on her,” said Coach Smith. “This is the best half court defensive team that I have had in recent years and it showed tonight.”

The coach was also pleased with his team on offense.

“We were confident with our shots and decisions. It was a very balanced attack again, as it has been all year.”

Holck and VanderPloeg put in 11 and nine points respectively. Jaden Ainley connected on four of six free throws and had eight points in the game. VanderPloeg and Ainley were the leaders in rebounds with five apiece. VanderPloeg also intimidated the competition with four blocked shots.

Maulsby did not score, but had three steals and four rebounds. She dished out three assists.

Dodd came off the bench to help the team with eight points.

Smith let all of his players take part in the win and in the fourth quarter the younger Lions outscored the Raiders, 18-11. Zoe Fasbender and Ava Richtsmeier each had four points and Autumn VanHorn drained a free throw for one. Also playing, but not scoring, was Layne Lester, Jordan Maryland, Brooklynn Eden, Ashlyn Fread, Xada Johnson and Annika Nelson.

Williamsburg was led by Lauren Pope with 11 points and Teagan Schaefer and Taylor Winegarden with six apiece.

“It was nice to see fans in the stands throughout the tournament run. We have great fan support in our community and school,” added Coach Smith. “I’d like to thank all those that traveled over an hour and a half to our game to support the girls.”

CL 54, IF-A 41

Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg put in 18-points, had 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead the Lions to a 54-41 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden Wednesday, Feb. 17.

VanderPloeg scored seven of Clear Lake’s first 11 points in a fast-paced and physical first half. Her start helped the team to early leads, but the Cadets fought back and took advantage of some wide open looks to pull within two points, 22-20, with 3:30 remaining in the first.

The Lions adjusted and responded with their own run to pull ahead, 28-22, by intermission.

IF-A’s leading scorer, Ella Sharar, was the focus of much of Clear Lake’s attention in the game. Sharar took advantage of open looks early in the game and ended the first half with 11-points. However, she also picked up her third foul in the final 30-seconds of the half.

In the second half, Clear Lake’s Ali Maulsby stepped up the defensive pressure on Sharar and effectively shut the freshman standout down.

Meanwhile, the Lions continued to shoot with confidence, as VanderPloeg scored two quick baskets to open the half and Chelsey Holck was spot on from three-point range to open a 35-26 lead. Maulsby and Jaden Ainley were also part of Clear Lake’s multi-faceted attack that gave the Lions a 44-30 lead heading into the final period.

Back-to-back Cadet three-pointers early in the fourth briefly kept their hopes of a comeback alive, but the Lions held strong and pulled away for the 13-point victory.

Ainley joined VanderPloeg in double digits with 13-points. The junior also finished with eight rebounds and four assists. Holck was next with eight-points and Maulsby had seven. Xada Johnson and Zoe Fasbender came off the bench to score five and three-points respectively.

Williamsburg knocked off 13th ranked Vinton-Shellsburg on the other side of the Regional bracket.