Lions defeat IF-A; head to break with 5-1 record

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys wrapped up the 2020 portion of their season with a win Tuesday, Dec. 22, against Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions improved to 3-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall with a 71-56 victory.

The Lions broke the tight game open in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cadets 23-10.

“The first half was really about finding our way on the road,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley. “I thought we had some great looks at the basket, but just didn’t finish from outside or inside. We were playing good enough; we just couldn’t finish off possessions. They were playing some different defenses to take Andrew (Formanek) away from scoring and we just were not executing.”

The Lions and Cadets were tied at 12-12 after one quarter of play and went into halftime knotted at 25-25.

“In the second half we trusted ourselves and finally started to finish at the rim and get some open looks on the perimeter to open up a lead going into the fourth quarter,” said Ainley.

The Lions held a two-point lead at the end of three, 48-46.

“In the fourth we continued to move the ball, find our shooters and wear them out to take command,” added the coach.

Carson Toebe shot the ball well and hit some big shots to lead the team with 25 points and seven rebounds. Eric Ritter played a great overall game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Formanek helped with nine points and 15 rebounds. Jagger Schmitt and Travaughn Luyobya each scored five.

Ainley noted he was especially happy with his bench.

Joe Faber came in to score six points, Jett Neuberger five, and Noah Petersen had three.

“Overall it was a nice win heading into break and the guys are getting better every night which is great to see,” said Ainley.

The Lions kick off the new year on Monday, Jan 4., hosting Waverley-Shell Rock in a non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.