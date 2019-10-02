Lions defeat Bulldogs

(Above) Jaden Ainley returns a hit during the Hampton-Dumont meet . Also pictured is Sara Faber. -Photo courtesy of Kristi Nixon, Mid-America Publishing

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake notched a North Central Conference victory on the volleyball court Tuesday night. The Lions topped Hampton-Dumont in four games, 27-25, 25-14, 20-25 and 25-16. Clear Lake is now 7-12 overall and 1-4 in the NCC.

“We showed up ready to play on Tuesday,” said Coach Richie Ellis. “Our offense was really clicking and it showed with 44 kills on the night.”

Delaney Eden and Julia Merfeld were an unstoppable team, with Merfeld setting up Eden for 20 kills.

“It was fun to see them play well together and having fun,” added the coach.

Merfeld finished with 25 assists and 14 digs and went 26/28 at the service line with four aces.