Lions come from behind to defeat Mohawks

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Mason City in boys soccer Monday night, May 13. The Lions roared to a 3-1 victory in the second half.

“We looked a little disorganized and everything (touches, passes) were just a little off, enough to throw us off our game and not be able to get into a rhythm in the first half,” said Coach Zach Hall. “We regrouped at half and in the second half we came out fixing on getting better control of the ball and playing together.”

The Lions had several good chances at goal before Noah Petersen was able to volley a deflected Jacob Petersen shot into the back of the net with 18:30 left in the game to tie it at 1-1. About 10 minutes later, Sam Nelson was able to put away the Lions’ second goal in the bottom right corner, assisted by Sam Badger after a scramble in front of the Mason City net.

With about 2:30 left in the game, Cam Dugan made a great run into the penalty area and was fouled, earning Clear Lake a penalty kick. Jacob Petersen converted and the Lions finished the game with three second half goals to win.

“It was great to see the team come together at halftime to regroup and have the intensity and grit to execute in the second half and come out on top,” said Coach Hall.

IF-A 2, CL 1

Stormy weather forced an early finish to a game between Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden Friday, May 17. The Cadets were credited with a 2-1 victory in the shortened session.

The Lions had some good possessions and runs through the Cadet defense early, but were unable to get any good shots on goal.

A few defensive lapses gave Iowa Falls some good shots which they were able to convert two into goals.

“We kept working, knowing IF-A would be getting tired after playing Mason City the night before, and Conner Morey made a great run down the left side, cutting into the penalty area and was fouled for a penalty kick. Will Finn converted the penalty and we went into half time down 2-1,” explained Coach Zach Hall. “In the second half we started out much better, playing quickly with our possession and communicating well.”

Unfortunately, inclement weather moved in eight-minutes into the second half and after about 90 minute delay, the game was called.

“It was a disappointing way to finish a game, especially since it was Senior/ Parent Night, but the way we have played this week will give us great confidence going into our first round Substate game against Postville in Waverly on Monday, May 20,” said Hall.