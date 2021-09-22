Lions claim runner-up honors in both X-C races

(Above) Addison Doughan paced the girls’ team with a fifth place finish in 21:00.4. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Ames, a Class 4A school, ran away with both titles at the Clear Lake Invitational, but the Lions finished as runner-up in both the varsity girls and boys races.

Girls race

The Lions, who broke into the rankings at number 16 in Class 2A following impressive performances at their first two meets, did a commendable job to finish second behind fourth ranked (4A) Ames. The Little Cyclones placed five of their runners in the top 10 to post a winning score of 24. The Lions were next with 103, followed by Newman Catholic with 109. North Central Conference rival Humboldt finished fourth with 130 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had 136 to round out the top five.

Clear Lake was paced by Addison Doughan, who earned a medal with a fifth place finish in 21:00.4. Reese Brownlee was next, placing 11th in 21:48. Emily McLaughlin crossed the finish line in 23:05.5 to place 14th and Jadyn Heesch was 34th in 24:33.2.

“It was a competitive field of runners and our girls had a great performance,” said Lions Coach Tyler Havens. “We were without Anna Feuerbach, as I kept her out of the lineup to rest. Even without Anna, our other girls stepped up and we beat all the teams we needed to.”

Also competing in the varsity race for the girls was: Alexa Hauge, 41st, 24:51.0; Olivia Fausnaugh, 48th, 25:36.9; Emily Benitz, 78th, 29:27.7.

Boys race

The Lion boys also finished second to Ames and Forest City was a distant third.

The Little Cyclones placed four runners in the top 10 for a team score of 24. Clear Lake, led by Joe Faber’s 10th place finish, had 67 and Forest City was third with 99.

“This was the first meet we had our whole varsity team on the course together and the performance was impressive,” said Coach Havens. “Our top five pack ran really close together the whole race and finished with an impressive 21-second spread. We also got good performances from Christopher Molander and Andrew Mixdorf to round out the top seven.

Faber was a medalist with his top 10 finish in a time of 18:25.3. Jack Crane was close behind, placing 13th in 18:27.1, followed by Leo Tolentino, 15th in 18:32.2, and Vladmir Starrett, 18th in 18:40.5.

Also running for the Lions was: Jaden Wright, 21st, 18:46.8; Christopher Molander, 24th, 19:02.4; Andrew Mixdorf, 28th, 19:21.3.

Junior varsity

Like the varsity races, Ames dominated junior varsity competition, but again the Lions were runner-up. In the boys race, it was a close battle for second with Forest City, but the Lions edged them out.

“Sophomore Ethan Evelsizer has been impressive for us this season and is going to get his second varsity opportunity of the season at Humboldt (Monday),” said Coach Havens. Evelsizer was 12th in the JV race in a time of 20:03.8. “Tanner Reimann has also been a phenomenal leader for our entire team and came up big for us in the JV race,” added Havens. Reimann covered the course in 20:29.3 to place 17th.

Other Lion finishes were: Caleb Jones, 23rd, 21:04.6; David Salem, 34th, 21:56.1; Ethan Zickefoose,