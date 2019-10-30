Lions claim district championship

(Above) Clear Lake’s P.J. Feuerbach fights for extra yards as an Iowa Falls-Alden defender tries to bring him down. The Lions defeated the Cadets, 28-7, to claim the district championship. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions wrapped up a perfect regular season and claimed a district championship with a convincing 28-7 win over Iowa Fall-Alden Friday night.

The victory gives the 9-0 Lions home field advantage when the play-offs begin Friday night, Nov. 1. They will face Spirit Lake (6-3) in a 7 p.m. tilt. The Indians narrowly escaped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in their regular season finale. They needed a comeback to win, 34-29. Spirit Lake’s only losses this season came at the hands of third ranked Algona (9-0), Estherville Lincoln Central (4-5) and Sioux Center (5-4).

“The have the most sophisticated offense we will have seen this season— probably in my tenure,” said Lions Coach Jared DeVries. “Our defense will have our hands full with their explosive players and on offense, they bring a ton of pressure.”

The Lions had their own explosions against the Cadets Friday.

“It was another strong performance defensively. I can’t name just a few players. All 11 were getting after it. It was a great team effort,” said DeVries.

The Lions held the Cadets, which came into the game with a 6-2 record and a pair of talented backs, to just 54-yards of offense on the ground. Quarterback Samuel Off was limited to seven completions in 16 attempts for 83-yards on the night. He threw for one interception.

Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jaylen DeVries amassed 180-yards on 16/26 passing with one interception. Running back Jaden O’Brien-Green also had the ground game going with 18 carries for 84-yards. DeVries also racked up 39-yards on the ground.

It was the Lion defense which set up the first score of the game. Senior Jack Barragy jumped on a Cadet fumble and gave his team the ball on the Clear Lake 43. Eight plays later DeVries connected with Kody Kearns on a 37-yard touchdown play. Hunter Nielsen kicked the first of four PATs to put Clear Lake on top, 7-0 with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter O’Brien-Green broke through the middle for a 16-yard score and the Lions were on their way, 14-0.

The Cadets finally got on the board late in the second quarter, but the Lions made them earn it. Lion defenders stopped the Cadets on first, second and third down, starting on six-yard-line. On fourth and goal from the one, Karson Sharar lunged over the goal line. A successful PAT tightened the score to 14-7.

But that was as close as the score would get.

Thomas Gansen recovered a fumble in the final minute to squelch any Cadet momentum before the break.

The Lions wasted no time adding to their lead in the second half. Within the first three-minutes Clear Lake drove 75-yards on nine plays. O’Brien-Green took the ball in from 19-yards out.

The Lions’ final score was set up by an interception by Tyres Green early in the fourth. The offense took over on their own 37. An 18-yard completion to Kearns, and another one four plays later moved the ball to the 39. DeVries took the snap at the 27 and delivered the ball to Barragy just outside the end zone. The senior simply would not be denied, as he eluded tackles and kept driving until he crossed the goal line.

Barragy finished the night with four receptions for 42-yards and a TD. Kearns had 89-yards and a touchdown on five catches. Jackson Loge caught two passes for 18-yards, Jagger Schmitt had two for 14 and the Lions we pleased to welcome Carson Toebe back to the lineup after injury. The sophomore had two receptions for 13-yards.

Kearns and Barragy were also among the defensive leaders. Kearns had six solo and one assisted tackle. One of his tackles was for a loss. Barragy had four solo tackles, one for a loss, and one tackle assist.

In the middle of the Lion line, Ty Fisher had three solo and six tackle assists. One solo tackle was for a loss. Thomas Gansen, Austin Larson, Connor O’Tool, Mitchell Raber and Jagger Schmitt each had two solo tackles. Larson also figured in for seven assists. Gansen had the game’s only sack, with assists from Larson and Sam Nelson.

This was Clear Lake’s 13th undefeated regular season.