Lions capture team title at home meet

(Above) Mitchell Raber runs his leg of the shuttle hurdle relay. The Clear Lake team placed third with a time of 1:05.82. Other members include P.J. Feurbach, Tyson Cooley and Drew Enke.

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake captured the team title at its home track meet for the first time in 17 years Tuesday night, April 9. Lion runners set 22 personal records, as well as a meet and school record in the 800 Medley with Austin Warnke, Nick Danielson, Jagger Schmitt, and Justin Wright.

“The last time we won the Boys Lions Relays was 2002,” exclaimed Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “It is the first time in my 12 years as our coach that we won our own meet. I know it is the first time in 12 years that we have beaten Algona in a boys meet. We had numerous extra efforts to help us get the points needed to win our meet.”

The Lions amassed 153 points, which was enough to edge Lake Mills with 151.5. Forest City was third with 130 points. The remainder of the field included: Hampton-Dumont (100), Algona (63), Belmond-Klemme (48), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (46.5) and Osage (43).

Clear Lake’s take was seven golds, five silvers and four bronze medals.

The team collected the majority of its wins in individual events. Often the win was amplified by a second placement.

In the sprints, Schmitt won the 400 meters (52.86) and was runner-up in the 200 (23.68). Danielson took the gold in the 100-meters (11.41).

Drew Enke was first in the 400 meter hurdles ((59.09) and second in the 110 hurdles (15.67).

Wright crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:07.33).

Zane Anderson cleared 5’8” to earn a second place finish in the high jump. Teammate Tyson Cooley jumped the same height in more attempts and placed fourth.

Clear Lake’s winning 800 Medley relay was almost 1.5 seconds better than runner-up Forest City. The new school and meet record set by Warnke, Danielson, Schmitt and Wright is 1:37.54.

The Lions’ Distance Medley also finished first. Warnke, Carson Odor, Tanner Reimann and Wright ran a 3:49.21.

Two other Lion relays, the 4x200 with Tyres Green-Harrington, Anderson, Warnke and Danielson, and the 4x400 with Reimann, Jordan Bergman, Jaden O’Brien-Green and Schmitt, placed second. The 4x200 was clocked in 1:37.35, while the 4x400 ran a 3:36.67.

Other placements included:

•100M: Anderson, 7th, 12.0

•200MO’Brien-Green, 7th, 25.69

•110M hurdles: Mitchell Raber, 4th, 16.61

•1600M: PJ Feuerbach, 5th, 5:26.96

•3200M: Elijah Mock, 7th, 12:03.44

•400M hurdles: Tyson Cooley, 8th, 1:04.18

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 3rd, 133’6”

•Long jump: Jorge Rivera, 3rd, 18’10.25”; Odor, 6th, 16’4.25”

•Shot put: Jared Penning, 8th, 40’8.25”

•4x100: Austin Larson, Anderson, Warnke, Danielson, 3rd, 46.47

•4x800: Reimann, Joe Faber, Jordan Bergman, Austin Young, 4th, 9:19.06

•Shuttle hurdle: Raber, Feuerbach, Cooley, Enke, 3rd, 1:05.82

Junior Varsity

•100M: Jorge Rivera, 1st, 11.67; Jaylen DeVries, 5th, 12,65

•200M: DeVries, 5th, 26.51

•400M: Jett Neuberger, 2nd, 1:01.46

•800M: Austin Young, 2nd, 2:32.80

•110M hurdles: Tyson Cooley, 1st, 17.31; PJ Feuerbach, 2nd, 19.82

•1600M: Elijah Mock, 2nd, 5:40.08

•400M hurdles: Mitchell Raber, 1st, 1:03.86

•Discus: Carson Krefft, 1st, 102’8”; Max Deike, 2nd, 91’11”; Ryan Thomas, 5th, 88’8”

•Long jump: Caden Jones, 2nd, 15’8.25”; Tyres Green-Harrington, 5th, 14’9”

•Shot put: Thomas, 2nd, 36’10”

•4x100: Ty Fisher, Jones, Green-Harrington, DeVries, 4th, 51.11

•4x200: Jordan Bergman, Ty Fisher, Davis Pruisman, Bridger Thomsen, 5th, 4:19.65

•4x400: Joe Faber, Neuberger, Prussian, Thomsen, 5th, 4:19.65

•Sprint Medley: Neuberger, Fisher, Jones, Carson Odor, 3rd, 1:51.33

•Distance Medley: Jacob Kerr, Josiah This, Pruisman, Max Soto, 3rd, 4:45.37

CGD Meet

Forest City edged the Lions, based on a controversial decision, to finish just .5 points on top at the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows relays held Friday, April 5. The Indians finished with 144-points, while the Lions had 143.50 and third place Hampton-Dumont had 102.

Alleged confusion in the running of one distance race resulted in the Lions finishing as runner-up. Two runners who missed the start were allowed to run the race later in the meet. Their finishes ultimately provided the point difference for Forest City to claim the title.

The controversy took the shine off what otherwise was a stellar meet for the Lions. The team had three individual winners, as well as three relay wins.

Distance runner Justin Wright had a good night. He won the 800 in 2:06.43, as well as the 1600 in 5:01.28. Drew Enke also claimed gold in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 58.54. Enke picked up a second place finish in the 110 hurdles in 15.63.

Jagger Schmitt finished second in both the 200 (23.92) and 400 meter dashes (53.05).

The Lions won the 4x200 (1:35.41), Sprint Medley (1:38.93) and Distance Medley (3:52.55).

In field events, Zane Anderson cleared 5’8.25” to earn second place.

Other placements included:

•100: Tyres Green-Harrington, 3rd, 11.91; Anderson, 4th, 12.12

•200: Anderson, 6th, 24.80

•1600: PJ Feuerbach, 6th, 5:22.79

•110 hurdles: Mitchell Raber, 5th, 17.29

•4x100: 2nd, 46.64

•4x400: 3rd, 3:47.87

•4x800: 4th, 9:23.68

•Shuttle hurdle: 2nd, 1:05.34

•High jump: Kody Kearns, 4th, 5’6”

•Long jump: Green-Harrington, 6th, 17’4”

•Shot put: Austin Larson, 6th, 41’4”

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 4th, 123’9”; Larson, 6th, 101’5”