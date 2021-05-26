Lions beat the odds and advance to State

(Above) Clear Lake will be well represented at the 2021 State Golf Meet. Pictured (L-R): Gavin Anderson, Easton DeVries, Andrew Crane, Eric Ritter, Josh Blaha, Tyler LeFevre and Taylor Plagge.

by Marianne Gasaway

In what was considered one of the toughest districts in the state, the Clear Lake boys golf team managed to upset and advance. The Lions finished as runner-up at the Class 3A District played at Waverly Friday. Top ranked Gilbert claimed the District team title with a score of 297. Clear Lake topped Waverly-Shell Rock, 330 to 335, to earn the State berth. Dallas Center Grimes was one stroke back at 336 and Webster City finished fifth with 337.

“I don’t think I’ve been more proud of a group of golfers in my career. That is a huge statement to make because of all the successful teams Clear Lake has had in its rich history and tradition,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Eric Perry after Friday’s performance.

This will mark the 24th time in the last 28 seasons that the Lions have qualified for State. They have finished as champions seven times (1993, 1998, 2004-2006, 2011, 2017) and runner-up six times (1981, 1994, 1996, 2003, 2008, 2012).

The 2021 team should certainly make the list of Perry’s most memorable in 19 years with the program. After all, they beat the odds to add their names to the State Tournament field.

Perry admitted after his teams’ Sectional meet that he couldn’t remember the last time he has sweated out a finish in the post-season and noted the Lions have been on the other side of an “every stroke matters” situation this year.” At the Sectional meet, Waverly-Shell Rock ran away with the title, leaving Clear Lake to battle the rest of the field to advance. Ultimately, the Lions edged Independence by three strokes to finish second and move on to Districts.

But there was no time to celebrate. In addition to meeting W-SR again — this time on their home course— the State’s top-ranked 3A team, Gilbert, was grouped in the District, making the Lions’ chance of finishing first or second and qualifying for State a tall order.

“Gilbert is the number one ranked team and it is clearly deserved. Their stroke average is the best across the state in any class,” said Perry. “Number five ranked Waverly-Shell Rock, who beat us by 19 strokes a week before, was hosting on their home course. We were hoping to get into the top three, however we thought beating Waverly was possible. We lost to them early in the year by only seven strokes.”

Perry said there was very little doubt his golfers were motivated to achieve their goal.

“They tried so hard to prepare to advance. They did not want to be only the third team to fail to make it to State this century. They put pressure on themselves and came through.”

Leading the way for the Lions was Easton DeVries, who the coach says continues to mature. The junior’s (39-38) 77 placed him sixth overall in the talented field.