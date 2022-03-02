Lions battle and survive semi-final with W-SR

(Above) Tucker Jones and Carson Toebe apply some tough defense against the G0-Hawks during the Thursday night showdown. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

CL 50, WSR 46

Clear Lake came from behind to defeat Waverly-Shell Rock, 50-46, in the Sub-State semi-final played Thursday, Feb. 24, in Clear Lake.

“Knowing the quality opponent in Waverly and their history against Clear Lake in tournament games, we knew it would be a hard fought playoff game and it was,” said Lions Coach Jeremey Ainley. “They came out and their best player was shooting it lights out -- he hit everything with hands in his face or not.”

Despite the play of W-SR’s Cole Marsh, who piled up 22 first half points, including six three-pointers, the Lions were able to stay in the game and only trailed 14-11 after one quarter.

Marsh continued to hit shots in the second quarter, but the Lions simply wouldn’t give up.

“We kept battling and surviving on offense. We were not shooting the best, but were executing just enough to stay right there with him and Waverly,” said Ainley, who took his team to the locker room at half trailing by only three, 29-26.

After the break the Lions mixed up their defense and tasked defensive specialist Jagger Schmitt with face guarding Marsh.

“We wanted to make it tough to get open looks and wear him out a little bit,” said Ainley. The tactic seemed to work, as Marsh’s shots were not falling and coming up short. “We also got some better looks inside, which lead to some open looks,” added the coach. “Jagger did a phenomenal job defensively to keep us within striking distance.”

Clear Lake was trailing by eight when they made a run early in the fourth quarter and were finally able to take control.

Carson Toebe hit two big three-pointers to give the Lions the lead and key plays down the stretch. He scored 15 of his team-high 21-points in the second half.

With under one-minute to play, Joe Faber drained two free throws and Toebe drove, connected on the basket and was fouled. His successful free throw preserved the victory.

Thomas Meyer had eight points and six rebounds for the Lions. Jett Neuberger came of the bench and made two big three-pointers in the first half to keep the Lions close. He finished with six points in the game. Cael Stephany was also productive off the bench with five points.

Travaughn Luyobya and Jagger Schmitt each finished with four points and Faber had two.

“Overall, it was a huge team victory to allow us to keep advancing and play for a chance at the State tournament. I am very proud of this team and how they keep battling! Our crowd was electric and really gave us a spark,” added Ainley.

CL 58, H-D 49

The tournament trail started with the Lions meeting Hampton-Dumont-CAL for the third time this season. Clear Lake started out quickly and racked up a 58-49 victory.

After trailing 20-13 after one quarter, the Bulldogs were able to climb back into the game in the second period.

“We started settling for too many jumpers and let them climb back into the game at 27-21,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley.

After halftime the Lions came out and established the tempo and got into their full court press which allowed them to score eight quick points.

“Credit Coach (Mike) Oimoen with a great scout to see that we had a good pressing lineup in that allowed us to get some easy steals and get some easy baskets in transition,” said Ainley.

The Bulldogs made a late run, but the Lions were able to execute and hold on for a quality first round win.

Carson Toebe led the Lions with 19 points. Travaughn Luyobya had a nice all-around game, getting to rim and scoring 13 points and six assists.

“Joe Faber gave us a spark, especially on D at the start of the third quarter and had nine points,” noted Ainley. “And I thought Tucker Jones had a phenomenal game -- especially on D -- really frustrating their leading scorer with his size and athleticism.”

Faber put in nine points. Jones came off the bench to shore up the defense with six rebounds and scored four points.

Thomas Meyer also had six rebounds and four points. Cael Stephany finished with seven points and Jett Neuberger had two.