Lions advance with victory over Unity Christian

(Above) Ezekiel Nelson stiff-arms a Unity Christian player to pick up some more yards for the Lions. Also pictured for Clear Lake is Cabot Neuberger (#11) and Thomas Meyer (#88). -Reporter phto by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake played its best football of the season in Friday night’s first round playoff game with Unity Christian, Orange City and downed the Knights, 41-28. The victory advances the Lions (6-3) to meet 10th ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Friday, Oct. 29, in Rock Rapids. Unity Christian ended its season with a 5-4 record.

A big third quarter was the key to the Lions win. Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in the period helped them outscore the Knights, 21-7. The surge broke open a game which had been tied 14-14 at the half.

“It was the best quarter of football we have played all year,” said Head Coach Jared DeVries. “There is still room for improvement, but I like the way we are headed.” The coach said his team was able to dictate the game in the third quarter with its formations. The plays put them in position to be successful.

Jagger Schmitt scored three of his five touchdowns in the third quarter. He finished with 174-yards rushing on 18 carries and caught six passes for 80-yards. The senior also had a memorable 34-yard pass completion late in the first half to his freshman brother, Titan.

“If he wouldn’t have under-thrown him, it would have been a touchdown,” laughed Coach DeVries. Three plays later, Jagger did the honors. Quarterback Carson Toebe hit Schmitt at the three-yard line and he went in to score.

“Jagger really sets the tone for our team. He is a hard-nosed competitor,” praised DeVries. Schmitt also had two interceptions in the game.

Both teams had early jitters, as the Knight’s freshman quarterback Braedan Bosma threw an interception on their first possession and the Lions’ Carson Toebe did the same. On their second chance, the Knights put together a six-play, 40-yards drive for an early 7-0 lead.

A fake punt was one of two important fourth down conversions that allowed the Lions to tie up the score, but seconds later the Knights were back in front, 14-7. A Tucker Jones fumble recovery kept the Knights from extending the lead. Unity Christian took the ball all the way to the Lion five-yard line before the defense stiffened and ultimately stopped the Knights.

“Tucker had his best game on offense and defense,” said Coach DeVries. He continues to be a real leader for our team.” Jones had two fumble recoveries in the game, along with three tackles and a sack.

The Knights scored with about four-minutes remaining in the third quarter to close the margin to 35-21 and seemed to have momentum swinging their way when they forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs with a minute remaining in the period. Another big stop by the Lion defense set up a score to start the fourth and Clear Lake was back on top, 41-21. Schmitt streaked down the sideline from the 43 for Clear Lake’s final score.

As a team, the Lions finished with 462-yards of offense, compared to 369 for the Knights. Toebe connected on 14 of 31 attempts for 182-yards. Clear Lake had 248-yards on the ground,