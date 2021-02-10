Lions advance two to District competition

(Above) Clear Lake’s Hunter Rieck placed fourth at Sectional competition held Saturday. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

A pair of Lion wrestlers will advance to District competition Saturday at Humboldt, with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.

Max Currier finished first at 120-pounds and Tyler LeFevre was runner-up at 106 at the Sectional Tourney held Saturday in Clear Lake. Two additional Lions, Sam Nelson (132) and Thomas Gansen (170) just missed the cut, finishing third. As a team, Clear Lake was fifth in the six-team field. Osage won the team title with 263.5 points. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was a close second with 235 team points. Southeast Valley (Gowrie) was third with 165.5, followed by Forest City with 148, Clear Lake with 129.5 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 57.

“We had a couple of open spots in the line up and had some really heartbreaking losses, but overall we wrestled very well and I am happy with how the kids performed,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Evan Johnson.

Currier rolls into Districts with a full head of steam. The sophomore dominated at 120, pinning Brad Dodd, of GHV, in 1:19 in the semifinals and getting a fall in 3:37 in the first place match against Ethan Traub, of C-G-D.

“Max has had a very strong year and has improved every time he has stepped on the mat,” said Coach Johnson. “He has come up very strong as a leader on the team and has done a great job at taking coaching from the staff.”

At 106, LeFevre also received a first round bye, then posted a major decision in the semis against Rigo Bobadilla. In the first place match he was defeated, 12-6, by Darren Adams, of Osage.

“Tyler has really come on strong late in the year. He has taken his freshman bumps and bruises but has also been a kid that has been very coachable and the more mat time he gets the more he improves which is always what you want to see— especially out of a young athlete,” said Johnson.

Nelson was looking to return to State in his senior season, but he suffered a loss in the semi-finals to Brock Moore, of Forest City, in sudden victory, 3-1. Based on other matches at the weight, he did not get a chance to wrestle back for second and ultimately finished third with a 15-0 technical fall against Max Miller, of Southeast Valley.

Another senior, Thomas Gansen, was also in contention to advance at 170. However, a shoulder injury in the semifinals contributed to a 12-6 loss in the semifinals. He finished third with a fall in 1:08 against Christian Gaytan, of C-G-D.

Other results for the Lions were: Carter Perry, fourth at 113; Marcus Skidmore, fourth at 126; Caden Jones, fifth at 138; Hunter Rieck, fourth at 145; Carter Markwardt, sixth at 152; Hayden Rieck, fourth at 182; Dylan Evanson, fourth at 285.