Lion grapplers plagued by injury and illness

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s wrestling team had a slow week, but that may be just what the Lions need heading into the final weeks of the season. Plagued by injury and illness, the Lions hosted Hampton-Dumont and Iowa Falls-Alden in a triangular Thursday, but Saturday’s Osage duals were cancelled due to the weather.

The Lions completed their North Central Conference schedule with the triangular.

“We competed extremely well against two solid teams in Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont. The flu bug finally caught up with us, so we were a long ways from full strength. We came up a bit short, but managed to turn several matches around with Hampton that should help us out at this weekend’s conference tourney,” said Coach Doug Munn.

The Lions also continue to be without state qualifier Sam Nelson, who is expected back in the lineup heading into Sectionals.

Conner Morey (132) and Thomas Gansen (160) won both of their matches at the triangular. Morey posted back-to-back 3-2 decisions, while Gansen won both of his matches by fall.

Marcus Skidmore (106) was a 5-4 winner in his match with an IF-A opponent. He also got a win by forfeit against H-D.

Also picking up wins against H-D was Austin Larson (195) and Roman Gabrielson (120).

Dylan Kruckenberg (220) recorded a fall in his IF-A match, as did Carter Markwardt (126). Connor O’Tool (170) pulled out a 3-2 decision for the Lions.

Munn said he was disappointed to miss out on the Osage event, which provides the opportunity to face some of the best wrestlers in the country.

“You don’t get many chances to face that kind of competition. I stress to our athletes every chance to compete is another opportunity to make a statement, so do everything you can to take advantage of those moments,” he said.

This week the Lions are at the NCC meet Saturday at Iowa Falls.

H-D 46, CL 30

170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Bryan Flores (HADU) (Dec 3-2) 182: Elias Cortez (HADU) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 4:25) 195: Logan Walker (HADU) over (CLLA) (For.) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Isaac Heilskov (HADU) (Fall 2:31) 285: Alex Koch (HADU) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 1:29) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (HADU) (For.) 113: Jack Showalter (HADU) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Jakyb Kapp (HADU) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 0:43) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Andyn Showalter (HADU) (Fall 1:27) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Jaycob Martzahn (HADU) (Dec 3-2) 138: Carl Barkema (HADU) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Fall 3:34) 145: David Cornejo (HADU) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (MD 14-5) 152: Tate Schmitt (HADU) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 4:38) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Braden Hansen (HADU) (Fall 1:34)

IFA 51, CL 21

152: Riley Burke (IFA) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 3:17) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Colby McWherter (IFA) (Fall 1:40) 170: Kyler Hadwiger (IFA) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (Fall 3:10) 182: Nic Warrington (IFA) over Hunter Trenary (CLLA) (Fall 0:44) 195: Austin Larson (CLLA) over Gavin Cutler (IFA) (Dec 10-3) 220: McKade Eisentrager (IFA) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) (Fall 3:01) 285: Tanner Hoversten (IFA) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 4:33) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over Tegan Oliver (IFA) (Dec 5-4) 113: Logan Kobe (IFA) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) over Jacob Michaelson (IFA) (Fall 5:47) 126: Jack Ites (IFA) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (Dec 4-1) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Mason Kent (IFA) (Dec 3-2) 138: Alberto Salmeron (IFA) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Fall 2:43) 145: Juan Salmeron (IFA) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Fall 5:39)