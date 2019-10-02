Lion defense smothers Hampton-Dumont

(Above) This Bulldog ball carrier didn’t have a chance as he was swarmed by the Lion defense. Pictured bringing him down are Austin Warnke (1), Tyres Green-Harrington (13) and Ty Fisher (59). Also pictured is Connor O’Tool (51). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s defense held Hampton-Dumont to only 10-yards of total offense Friday night, as the Lions rolled over the Bulldogs, 42-0. The victory signaled the start of District play for both teams.

This week the Lions, now 5-0 and ranked second in Class 2A, will be tested by district rival Crestwood. The Cadets have also appeared in the rankings, and last year delivered a blow to Clear Lake’s district title hopes with a 40-27 victory. This season, Crestwood has suffered losses to top ranked Waukon, as well as Decorah. They are currently rated ninth in 2A in the latest Radio Iowa poll.

“We’ll have to bring our lunch pails this week,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Jared DeVries, previewing Friday night’s meeting with the Cadets at Lions Field. “Just like last year, they are a big and physical football team and like to run. Two out of the last three years we haven’t been able to stop them. Our defense will need to play a physical brand of football and match their intensity and fight. Our offense must be better in practice. Execute better and it will carry over to the game.”

Clear Lake’s defense rose to its coach’s challenge Friday night from the opening whistle and kept the Bulldogs caged until the Lion offense settled in.

The Bulldogs were motivated to give the Lions a fight on Homecoming in Hampton and successfully held the visitor on the opening possession and repeated the feat on Clear Lake’s second series. But Kody Kearns’ punt was inadvertently touched by a Bulldog player, the Lion defense pounced on the ball. Just three plays later, Jaylen DeVries connected on the first of six touchdown passes. Jackson Loge caught the ball and scored from the 32. Hunter Nielsen’s PAT made the score 7-0 with 7:32 to play in the first quarter.

The Lions held the Bulldogs to just five-yards in the first quarter.

By the second quarter, Clear Lake’s offense seemed to find its rhythm and DeVries regularly found his receivers. Nick Danielson caught the first of his three touchdown passes early in the second. Kearns made three different defenders miss and scored from 60-yards out minutes later. A successful two-point conversion made up for a missed PAT and the score was 21-0.

Austin Larson recorded one of his two sacks in the game as the final seconds were ticking away before the half. His play pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own territory and gave the Lion offense the ball with just enough time for another DeVries to Danielson strike. The teams went into the break with the Lions amassing 261-yards of offense, compared to just two for H-D. The score was 28-0.

“Austin Larson led the defensive line and was a key player,” said DeVries. Larson finished with four solo tackles and two sacks.

The Bulldogs found no way to stop the Lion steamroller during the break and after their quick three-and-out, Clear Lake scored again minutes into the third quarter. A 34-yard touchdown pass to Kearns made the score 35-0 and started the running clock.

Following another Lion sack, this time by Tucker Jones, the Lions needed only two plays to score. Two completions to Danielson resulted in a 42-0 score.

Danielson also stood out on the Lion defense. He was one of three players to record two sacks in the game, joining Larson and Lollar for top honors. He also had a team-high eight solo tackles, with four of those going for loss.

Thomas Gansen was also among the defensive leaders with six solo and three tackle assists, one sack and a fumble recovery. Connor O’Tool and Mitchell Raber had three solo tackles apiece, with O’Tool also getting two assists. Ty Fisher had four solo and three tackle assists, as well as a sack.

DeVries completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 305-yards. PJ Feuerbach came in to play in the fourth quarter and delivered one of two passes for 15-yards.

With such a powerful air attack, the Lion ground game was relatively quiet. DeVries ran for 30-yards, while Jaden O’Brien-Green had 12 and Danielson three.

Kick-off for Clear Lake’s game with Crestwood is scheduled for 7:30 Friday night at Lions Field.