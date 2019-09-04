Lion cross country teams open season at IF Invite

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jillian Enke competes in the Hampton cross country meet at Maynes Grove. -Photo courtesy of Kristi Nixon, Mid-America Publishing

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s cross country teams opened up with 2019 season by participating in the Iowa Falls Invitational at Maynes Grove Park Thursday, Aug. 29. The Lion boys showed they will be a team to watch this season by finishing third overall with several freshmen contributing. The Clear Lake girls team also had a strong showing, placing seventh with a mix of upperclassmen and newcomers.

Boys results

Justin Wright picked up right where he left off last year, placing fourth overall in the boys varsity race. Wright is the Lions’ lone returning State qualifier. According to Coach Nick DiMarco, senior Jacob Pedelty and Wright, a junior, will be the core of a very young team for the Lions this year.

Pedlety finished 18th overall in a time of 19:20.

“Jacob guided a group of four freshman through their first 5K race and was instrumental in our strong team placement,” said DiMarco.

Newcomers Andrew Mixdorf, Jaden Wright, Jack Crane and Christopher Molander experienced early high school success, all finishing inside the top 30.

Mixdorf was 19th (19:21.11). Wright was clocked in 19:22.68 to place 20th, and Crane was 23rd in 19:30.65.

Christopher Molander finished in 26th place with a time of 19:36. Rounding out the team was Leo Tolentino, who finished 43rd with a time of 20:39. Also running was Roman Gabrielson 50th (20:49), Elijah Mock 55th (21:25), Vladimir Starrett 57th (21:26), Jordan Bergman 64th (21:45), Noah Petersen 80th (22:34),