Lion basketball teams surprise super fans with signed balls

(Above) CLHS basketball fans Barb and Jeff Asche were recently presented with basketballs signed by each Lion team. Rick Formanek, who is employed by MercyOne Home Care and father of a member of the Lions boys team, arranged the gift. -Reporter photo.

by Michelle Watson

There are two kinds of sports fans - the fair weather fans, who like their team only when they’re winning, and true fans, the ones who have their teams’ back no matter if they win or lose. Jeff Asche and his mother, Barb, fall into the “true fan” category. Last week Jeff and Barb were recognized by the Clear Lake High School girls and boys basketball teams for their commitment and dedication to the Lions.

Jeff, age 32, was born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He attended Clear Lake schools from kindergarten through junior high. The family moved to Alexander during Jeff’s high school years and he graduated from CAL-Dows High School. When the family returned to Clear Lake, Jeff began to follow the Lion’s sports teams once again.

Barb is also a big Clear Lake fan.

“I was a Clear Lake cheerleader in 1960-61 and I’m still cheering for them,” said Barb.

Barb and Jeff listen to the games live on the radio and watch them together on CL Tel on Demand.

“It is so nice that I can see the games, because I can’t go out in the cold,” said Jeff.

Jeff has especially enjoyed watching both basketball teams this year. When asked if he had favorite players, Jeff picked Sara Faber and Andrew Formanek.

“I like how both of them play,” said Jeff. “They are team players and they share the ball, they are not all