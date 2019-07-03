Linda L. Peters

Linda Lee Peters, age 71, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home in Maxwell, Iowa.

A funerals service was held on Saturday, June 29, at the Wellsburg Reformed Church, Wellsburg, Iowa. A private interment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, in Van Meter, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (please include Linda’s name in the check memo.) For messages of condolence and memories of Linda, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

She was born on May 9, 1948, to the late William and Esther Van Deest, of Wellsburg, the fifth of nine children. She graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1966, having won the title of Grundy County Dairy Queen. On Aug. 25, 1967, she married Howard Dean Peters. Following Howard’s Air Force service in Viet Nam, they eventually settled in Sheffield, and later Ankeny, where they raised three daughters.

Linda was a founding member of the EMT’s while living in Sheffield, where she and her husband owned the H&L Grocery store. She was an active member of the community, serving in the Booster Club and numerous civic organizations. Later, she went on to earn a nursing degree and eventually managed two medical clinics.

Linda was a strong, dynamic presence for everyone she met. She loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren. Nana attended every concert, play, and sporting event she could. She was a faithful Cubs fan and cheered for both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes to equally support all of her college-aged grandkids. She even became a Husker volleyball fan. Nana lovingly memorialized all of her grandkids’ wonderful childhood memories in the numerous scrapbooks created by her just for them.

She is survived by her husband; three daughters, Kristine (Jeff) Potts, of Lenexa, Kan., Jennifer (Bob) Merfeld, of Clear Lake, and Cortney (Nate) Swanson, of Arapahoe, Neb.; eight grandchildren, Jeffery, Meghan, and Abby Potts, Zach, Megan, and Julia Merfeld, and Hunter and Emerson Swanson; sisters, Susan Lutterman and Coleen Ralston; brothers, Ben (Dee), Ted (Linda), Larry (Faye), Alvin (Michelle), Melvin (Jani); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim (Shirley), and brothers-in-law, Tim Ralston (Coleen) and Alan Lutterman (Susan).

Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Doyen Chapel, Wellsburg, is caring for Linda and her family.