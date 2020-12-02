Light Up Clear Lake competition kicks off Dec. 5

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the “Light Up Clear Lake” light and decoration challenge beginning Saturday, Dec. 5.

Do you think your home or business has the best lights in Clear Lake or Ventura? Then enter to win one of six $150 prizes! Simply email your address to info@clearlakeiowa.com or call 641-357-2159 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to enter. The Chamber will be accepting entries through Monday, Dec. 7.

Light Up Clear Lake, presented by CL Tel, is a fun way to light up the Clear Lake area and allow families to enjoy a safe and socially distanced activity during the holidays. Addresses of participating homes and businesses will be printed in the Mirror-Reporter on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and can also be found on the event’s website: http://members.clearlakeiowa.com/events/details/light-up-clear-lake

A panel of judges will select one winner for each of the following categories: Creative Inflatables, Through a Child’s Eyes, Reason for the Season, Traditionally Elegant, and of course, the Clark Griswold Award.

A sixth award, the People’s Choice Award, will be voted on by the community. Photos of all entries will be placed on the Chamber’s Facebook page the week of Dec. 14. You can then vote by “liking” the photo of your favorite home or business. Voting will close on Monday, Dec. 21.

Winners will be announced in the Mirror Reporter on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and each winner will receive $150 in Chamber Bucks.

The Chamber extends a special thanks to presenting sponsor CL Tel, photography partner The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, and the panel of judges led by Whit Mixdorf and Vonnie Amosson. Now let’s deck the halls and all be jolly!