Libbi M. Bendickson

Libbi Bendickson, 4-month-old daughter of Brian and Alyssa Bendickson, of Le Mars, passed away suddenly Friday, May 31, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare, in Le Mars, from SIDS.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ, in Le Mars. The Rev. Jan Christensen will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Libbi’s name to Sleeping Angels Foundation, PO Box 165, Boone, IA 50036 or www.sleepingangelsfoundation.com.

Libbi Marsha Bendickson was born Jan. 4, 2019, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Brian and Alyssa (Ahrens) Bendickson. Libbi was baptized on March 24, at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ, in Le Mars, where she was an “unofficial” member of the choir.

Libbi loved everyone she met, all kinds of music, and books. She had a contagious smile and giggle. Libbi was loved and protected by her furry big sister, Freya, and spiky brother, Sonic. We think of Libbi as our comet, she burned with a light and love so bright, but was gone too soon.

She will be greatly missed by her parents, Brian and Alyssa Bendickson, of Le Mars; her grandparents, Wade and Bobbi Bendickson, of Northwood, and Michael and Lisa Ahrens, of Kirksville, Mo.; her great grandparents, Bob and Verla Perry, of Northwood, Shirley Nove, of Marion, Iowa, and Carolyn Marsh, of Clear Lake; her uncle and aunt, Adam and Elizabeth Ahrens, of Lee’s Summitt, Mo. and their daughter, Clara; and many great aunts and uncles.

She was welcomed into heaven by her great grandparents, Jim Ahrens, Wayne Nove, Jeanette and Harlan Bendickson; as well as a special family friend, Marsha Giffin.

Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home, in Le Mars.