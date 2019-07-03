Let the games begin!

Smiles are the reward for the hard-working founders of Color The Wind

by Marianne Gasaway

When kites fill the air at the Color The Wind festival, it’s all eyes to the sky to enjoy a fantastic show. But Larry and Kay Day, founders and organizers of the event, find joy at ground level.

“It’s all about the smiles,” said the couple, who will serve as Grand Marshals in Clear Lake’s Fourth of July parade. “We wanted to do it as a way to pay back and put smiles on people’s faces.”

The Days say they are honored and humbled to be chosen by the Chamber of Commerce for the grand marshal distinction.

“We never expected any recognition. We are just pleased the event has made so many so happy and helped showcase the community. The City and Chamber have been fantastic to work with us, along with so many people who help in a variety of ways— from plowing snow off the boat ramp, to clearing the ice, or helping kite flyers get their equipment out on the lake.”

Most probably don’t realize the amount of time and planning that go into an event which lasts just one afternoon. But just like Clear Lake’s other major events, planning for the next year begins almost as soon as the kites are pulled in this year.

“We wanted it to be successful, but we had no clue it would grow to this extent,” said Larry.

By far, one of the most memorable moments of Color The Wind for the Days has to be the feature story a CBS Sunday Morning crew did about the festival.

Mark Hudspeth, a CBS producer, emailed Kay about the event out of the blue. He was a native of the Midwest and had seen an article about Color The Wind in a Midwest Living Magazine. He thought it seemed like a perfect story for the prolific Sunday Morning show.

CBS was all set to cover the February 2017 event, but as fate would have it, there wasn’t enough ice on the lake to safely accommodate the flyers. The festival was cancelled. The Days say they were heartbroken that Clear Lake wouldn’t get the na-