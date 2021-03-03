Lester E. Taylor

Lester Eugene Taylor, 77, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Public Library.

Lester was born June 22, 1943, the son of Gilbert and Arlene (Terrell) Taylor, in Hansell, Iowa. He married Leona Meyer on Aug. 4, 1963, in Hampton, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2018.

Lester grew up and attended school in Hansell, before enlisting in the United States Navy in January 1961 and served until 1964. He was stationed at Miramar Naval Station in California prior to serving on the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier. Following an honorable discharge, Lester returned to Hampton where he worked for Hampton Plumbing and Heating. He and Leona later moved to Clear Lake where he worked for the Iowa DOT for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.

Lester enjoyed building several classic cars and street rods. He also liked fishing and riding motorcycles, but most of all he cherished his time spent with his wife of nearly 55 years and family.

Lester is survived by two children, John Taylor, Clear Lake, and Wendy (Ron) Rindels, Jewell, Iowa; grandchildren, Ben (Alicea Cruce) Hislop, of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Matt (Katya Lauer) Hislop, Twin Oaks, Mo.; step grandchildren, Chelsea (Adam) Kepler, Colorado Springs, Colo. and Mallory (Adam) Hove, Des Moines; great-granddaughter, Ava Hislop; sisters, Gilberta Taylor, Clear Lake, and Sue Taylor, Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona; parents; step-father; and infant brother.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.