Lester chosen as new Middle School principal

by Marianne Gasaway

Mike Lester, a local graduate who returned to his hometown as an industrial arts teacher and coach, has been selected as the next principal at Clear Lake Middle School.

Lester’s hiring is expected to be formalized at the next meeting of the Clear Lake School Board March 19. He will begin his duties in the 2019-20 school year.

The middle school has been operating without a principal this year. Superintendent Doug Gee, CLHS Principal Chris Murphy and Activities Director Dale Ludwig have shared the responsibility since the September 2019 passing of Steve Kwikkel.

“I am so excited about this new opportunity to serve the students, staff, parents and community. I will strive to create the most exciting learning environment to achieve high student achievement,” said Lester.

Lester is a CLHS graduate who went on to earn a degree in education from Montana State University in Havre, Mont. He came to the Clear Lake School District in 2008 after teaching and coaching in Emmetsburg, Iowa. In addition to teaching industrial arts at the high school, he was named head wrestling coach at Clear Lake after Gary Weber retired in 2016.

Lester said he will no longer be the Lions’ wrestling coach when he begins his administrative duties.