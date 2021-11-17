LeRoy V. Williamson

LeRoy Vernon Williamson, 82, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

LeRoy was born June 9, 1939, the son of Ray L. and Virginia J. (Gleason) Williamson, in Iowa City. He married Bonnie Jean Ostendorf on April 12, 1979, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2018.

A graduate of Albert Lea High School in Minnesota, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 7, 1956, and was honorably discharged May 20, 1960. He served aboard the USS York Town. Upon returning home, he worked at Rockford Brick and Tile, Wilson’s, in Albert Lea, Minn., Mel Severson Construction, in Albert Lea, and Water Tower Paint and Repair, in Clear Lake; retiring in 1989. He later worked at Curries in Mason City until 2003.

LeRoy enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, reading, casinos, fixing things, but most of all he cherished time spent with family and friends.

LeRoy is survived by his children, Eugene (Vicki) Welch, of Clear Lake, Kim (John) Strizak, of Little River, S.C., Darla (Dale) Winter, of Mason City, Lori (Mario) Ortega, of Mason City, Julie Barnes, of Bondurant, Iowa and Vicki (Dale) Crawford, of Urbandale, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vivian Freeman, Jerry, Steve (Lona) and Terry Williamson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Bonnie; brothers, Tom and Robert; niece, Stacy; nephew, Dustin; brother-in-law, Donald “Don” Freeman; and many aunts, uncles and good friends.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.