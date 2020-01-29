Leona Mae Scarrow, 24 week infant daughter of Dan and Meryl (Gahagan) Scarrow, of Jewell, was born on Jan. 22, 2020, and left our family to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Harvest Vineyard Church, 320 S. 17th St., Ames, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Jewell. Visitation will be Friday evening, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be made to Obria Medical Clinics, a pro-life women’s healthcare organization. Leona’s legacy will live on to provide support for many other baby boys and girls.

Leona’s family includes her parents, Dan and Meryl Scarrow, sisters: Caroline and Josie; grandparents: Brent and Linda Scarrow and Terry and Mary Gahagan; great-grandparents, Michael and Virgina Carrott and Mary Ann Watson; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandfathers: Delbert Watson and Alvin Scarrow and great-grandparents: Richard and Mary Koehne and J. Allan and Mary Gahagan.

