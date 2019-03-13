Lena M. Peyton

Lena Marie Peyton, 95, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Art Zewert, Chaplain of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, officiating. Inurnment was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Lena Peyton Memorial Fund.

Lena was born Feb. 10, 1924, the daughter of Dominico and Spinalba (Chiarme) Nardicchio, in Mason City. She married Max Zirbel on Feb. 15, 1942, and to this union four children were born. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1971. She married Merle Peyton in June 1974 and they later divorced.

Lena grew up and attended school in Mason City. She was a homemaker, worked at EF Johnson, in Mason City, Sperry Univac, in Clear Lake and Asgrow.

Lena was raised in the Catholic church prior to joining the First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake. She was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, in Dows. She enjoyed gardening, creating floral arrangements, cooking, baking, and loved dancing. Most of all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and caregiver. She always took pride in caring for others.

Lena is survived by her children, Julie (special friend, Arvid Matson) Wiebenga, Clear Lake, and Jay Zirbel, Guerneville, Calif.; five grandchildren, Rich Zirbel, Domenie (Jeff) LaGue, Cali (Spencer) Klooster, Jesse (Sarah) Reimer and Scott (Ashley) Zirbel; five step-grandchildren, Debbie Hearst, Alison McGee, John Reimer, Jack Reimer and Doug Wiebenga; six great-grandchildren, Tanner (Emilie) Zirbel, Jenna Zirbel, Tyson Zirbel, Alex Zirbel, Jordan Klooster and Logan Klooster; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Dewey; daughter-in-law, Kay Zirbel; former son-in-law, Ivan Reimer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Roger and Michael Zirbel; step-grandson, Melvin McGee; siblings, Joe (Helen) Nardicchio, Mary (Gail) Lamb, Josephine (Vern, Sr.) Ellefson and Pauline Nardicchio; son-in-law, Clancy Wiebenga; and brothers-in-law, William Dewey, Sr., Frankie (Ada) Zirbel and Raymond (Lola Mae) Zirbel.