Lawrence W. Cronin

Lawrence William “Bill” Cronin, Des Moines, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Dec. 6, 2021, in Clear Lake.

Bill was born on March 14, 1953, in Des Moines, to Lawrence and Ruth Cronin. Bill was a proud graduate of East High School and William Penn College. He married the love of his life and best friend, Sue (Clark) Cronin, in the summer of 1974. Bill devoted his work life to Electronic Engineering Company. He retired in 2020 as the Executive Vice President.

Regardless of the task, Bill always gave his family, friends and employees his most extraordinary effort.

In 1971, Bill earned a football scholarship to William Penn College, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated with a degree in secondary education and was a member of the Delta Beta Phi fraternity. His most cherished and prestigious accolade while at William Penn, was being selected to the 1974 NAIA All-American Football Team. Bill was always proud to share the honor with former NFL great Walter Payton.

Following graduation, he declined pursing NFL dreams and began his teaching career in southeast Iowa at the Fairfield Middle School. He also found time to teach drivers ed, was a coach on the varsity football team and spent summers coaching baseball at North Mahaska High.

In 1977, Bill was asked to lead the expansion of Electronic Engineering Company from Des Moines to Ames. This became the first of 11 branches that he championed. Bill quickly became an ambassador for the city of Ames, he participated in numerous social clubs where he and Sue established the most wonderful lifelong friends. Outside of being an amazing husband and father he found time to participate in the Ames Homebuilders Association, Ames Rotary Club, Ames Golf and Country Club, and the Ames High School Booster Club.

Bill loved Clear Lake. Starting in 1981, Bill found weekend refuge from the office at a condo within The Harborage, in 1996 his first lakefront home in Bell Harbor, and in 2009 his dream home in Tanglefoot. Bill was fond of dock fishing with his six grandchildren, running a jet ski at full throttle after sunrise, cycling around the lake, and taking Sue for an evening sunset boat cruise.

Bill was the perfect host and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining for family and friends. His annual Christmas party in Ames was a favorite. Singing songs with friends around his antique player piano, mixing the perfect vodka martini, hand stuffing blue cheese olives, and grilling steaks on the BBQ. He always made time for Hawkeye Football, on gameday he treated guests to extravagant tailgate parties on the doorstep of Kinnick Stadium. He golfed, but never had a permanent tee-time or home course. Bill simply enjoyed the camaraderie and the opportunity to enjoy a great cigar.

When Bill traveled, it was luxurious. Bill won numerous incentive trips and vacationed at pristine resorts and many magnificent destinations. He would often reminisce about the trips to Europe and the various comedic overseas adventures. Summer trips to New York City were also a favorite, dinner and dancing in the Rainbow Room, countless Broadway shows, and his favorite hotel, The Michelangelo.

Bill was a collector, depending on the decade Bill hunted for vintage martini shakers, high end pens, watches, and eye-catching antiques. Regardless of the storefront, he enjoyed searching for the illusive item missing from his collection and openly shared the accompanying story of how it was acquired.

He was a member at Valley Church in West Des Moines and a lifelong Christian. Bill was active in the Capital Blue Lodge, a 32nd Degree Mason, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Za Ga Zig Shrine, and a member of ROJ 46. Bill believed in his phrase, “I don’t just make sales…I create possibilities.” His keen wit, lifetime stories, and his presence will be greatly missed.

Bill received the following awards and distinctions: East High - Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, William Penn College - Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, Ames High School - Booster of the Year, I-Club - Kinnick Society, Iowa State - Order of the Knoll, Board member at Hamilton Memory Gardens, and an advisor for the Motorola Dealer Council.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents and faithful dog, Rudy.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Ginny (Jim Lunderby); son, Ben (Meggan); grandchildren, Lilly and Griffin Cronin, Joseph, Maggie, Henry, and Katie Lunderby; siblings, Connie (Jim) Rowley, Diana (Ken) Boyd, Phil (Vickie) Cronin, Robert (Diane) Cronin, Debi Stoll, and Jeff (Shelia) Cronin; brother in-laws, Mark (Katie) Clark and William Clark Jr.; and additional nieces and nephews.

Visitation for all friends and family will be held on Thursday, Dec.16, from 1-3 p.m. at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. A celebration will follow at The Parlor (behind Grandon’s), 119 Washington, for all to join and share memories from Bill’s life. At 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, a Memorial Service will be held at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road, West Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to support Bill’s most passionate charitable organizations. Memorials should be made out to: Bill Cronin Memorial Fund.