Lawrence H. Boller

Lawrence (Larry) H. Boller, 84, of Belmond, formerly a long time farmer in rural Goodell, died, Thursday, June 27, 2019, under Gateway Hospice at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond following a battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 2, at the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell. Pastor Deb Devine officiated. Burial was in the Amsterdam Cemetery, east of Goodell. The family suggests memorials to the Goodell United Methodist Church or the donor’s choice.

Larry Harvey Boller, the son of Harvey and Edith (Forristall) Boller, was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Goodell. He grew up and attended schools in the Goodell area, where he graduated from Goodell High School. In his earlier years he loved to play baseball.

Larry was united in marriage to Evelyn, at Goodell United Methodist Church, on Oct. 10, 1953. The couple’s union was blessed with a son, Lonny. Larry had worked for a number of years at Nabisco Company, in Mason City. He then started farming and continued to work the earth and provide for his family as a farmer until his retirement.

He and Evelyn enjoyed spending 27 years wintering in Texas. He looked forward to an occasional fishing excursion with his family and an outing to go dancing. He loved country music and relished the role of being a grandpa. He and Evelyn would often go antiquing and enjoyed visiting their son Lonny, and his wife, Kathy, at their home on Clear Lake. Larry very much enjoyed time on the golf course and was very proud of the Hole-in-One he achieved at Slippery Elm Golf Course, in Klemme. Larry looked forward to daily outings to coffee with the buddies or joining them for morning breakfasts and conversation. For the last couple of years following Evelyn’s passing, Larry had resided at the Belmond Retirement Community in the Condos on Country Club Drive, where he enjoyed the bonds of friendships both old and new ones.

He will be remembered fondly by his family as a loving and care-giving husband, devoted father, and proud grandpa. His warm and friendly personality and nearly constant smile on his face will leave wonderful memories in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His memory will burn brightly in the hearts and minds of his son, Lonny (Kathy) Boller, Ventura; grandsons, Cody (Katherine) Boller and their children, Ryden and Riley, Denver, Colo.; Joshua (Melinda) Boller and their children, Jacob and Madilyn, all of Clear Lake; sisters, Harriet Rust, Mason City, and Beth Lackore, San Luis Obispo, Calif. Also surviving are many extended family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn, on May 14, 2017; grandson, Jacob Boller; brothers, Darwin, Howard and Jerry Boller; and sisters, Eulalia Christie, Koky Lackore, and Helen Latch.

