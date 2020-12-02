Lawrence D. Gruis

Lawrence Dean Gruis, age 86, of Clear Lake died Nov. 20, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lawrence was the son of Louis and Agnes Gruis.

He graduated in 1953 from Thornton High School. He loved sports and was a baseball catcher on his high school team. He was asked by a Saint Louis Cardinal baseball player to try out for a catcher position on the Cardinal’s team.

Lawrence married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Christensen on Nov. 7, 1954. They were blessed with three children, Todd (Jane) Gruis, Brad Gruis (deceased) and Sonia.

Lawrence farmed and lived in the Thornton area most of his life. He loved farming and trucking. His business took him many places. He loved to visit with people.

He was a member of Lions Club for over 25 years.

Lawrence had a beautiful voice and he loved to sing. He sang at weddings, funerals and church services.