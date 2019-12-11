LaVonne R. Etchen

LaVonne Ruth Etchen, 91, of Mason City, went to meet her Lord and loved ones on Nov. 14, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A private family service was held. Memorials may be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Humane Society of North Iowa, or Hospice of North Iowa in LaVonne’s name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

LaVonne was born on Dec. 1, 1927 to Henry and Ruth (Lemke) Katter, in rural Garner. Her father died when she was only nine-years old.

LaVonne graduated from Garner High School and went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

On May 15, 1949 she married Merle Etchen. They had three daughters, Cheryl, Debbie, and Laurie and a grandson, Jason. They farmed together in the Clear Lake area for 33 years. Merle passed away in 1982. LaVonne then moved to Mason City where she worked for Walmart for over 20 years.

LaVonne enjoyed gardening, travel, her pets, baking, cooking, family get togethers, sewing, crafts, and flowers. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter, Laurie, preform in musicals and plays.

LaVonne was a member of the Colonial Club and St. James Lutheran Church. LaVonne was a breast cancer survivor.

LaVonne is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl, of Mason City, Debbie (Mark Nelson), of San Diego, Calif., and Laurie, of Golden Valley, Minn.; her grandson, Jason (Lisa) Youngblood, of San Antonio, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Mia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. LaVonne is also survived by her two special cats, Kitzie and Callie; and a grandog, Roxie.

Preceding LaVonne in death were her parents, Henry (1937) and Ruth (2004); her husband, Merle; her brother, Henry, Jr.; and her sisters, Rachel (2007) and Luella (2015).

