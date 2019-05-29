Laurleen (Kocourek) Fatland, 102, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at The Cottages at Hearthstone, Pella, Iowa.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at the Clear Lake Cemetery on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m.

Laurleen was born June 10, 1916, the daughter of Adolph and Gae (Teed) Kocourek, in Lidgerwood, N.D. She attended Lidgerwood High School and graduated in 1934. She attended and graduated from State Teachers College, at Valley City, N.D. She taught school in North Dakota, Ventura and Clear Lake, Iowa. She married Silas Fatland on Oct. 12, 1942, at Fort Harrison, Helena, Mont.

After Silas was honorably discharged from the United States Army, the family moved to a farm south of Clear Lake. In 1958, they bought a farm in Madison, S.D., where they farmed and raised their family until they retired in 1990, and moved back to Clear Lake.

Laurleen had a large garden and loved flowers. She worked side-by-side with Silas in the field and on the tractors. She also did a lot of fancy embroidery and needlework. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and always cherished the time spent with them.

Laurleen is survived by three grandsons, David (Mary) Gartmaker, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scott (Darcie) Hanneman, of Silverdale, Wash., Jason Hanneman, of Casa Grande, Az.; and four great-children, Colin, Emily, Kenzie, and Kayde.

Laurleen was preceded in death by her husband, Silas; a son, David; daughters, Judith Gartermaker (Denny Nielson), Roberta Hanneman, (Robert Hanneman); four brothers, Gae, Roland, James and Harold Kocourek; and a sister, Cleo Flanders.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Wesley Life or Wesley Life Hospice Care. Cards can be sent to Ole Blasi, 216 Peace St. Pella, IA 50219.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.