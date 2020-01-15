Latham announces run for Iowa House

Shannon Latham, a Republican from Sheffield, has announced she will run for Iowa House District 54 now that Speaker Linda Upmeyer will not seek re-election.

“Speaker Upmeyer has served our district well and she has been a wonderful role model for so many,” said Latham, whose interest in public service was sparked when she was a 4-H member in Butler County and attended Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF). “No one can step in and fill Speaker Upmeyer’s shoes, but it would be an honor to follow in her footsteps and serve North Central Iowans.”

With a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa, combined with 25 years of business experience, Latham says she understands the interconnectivity between strong businesses and strong communities. She lived and worked for a decade in Greater Des Moines, serving for six of those years as a public relations specialist for Meyocks & Priebe Advertising. She also served as an agricultural program coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, as well as legislative affairs director for the Agribusiness Association of Iowa.

She and her husband, John, decided to return to North Iowa in 2003 to raise their children, Ian and Elizabeth (Elle), near family. Shannon started her own public relations consulting business and John founded a seed corn company, Latham Hi-Tech Hybrids. Shannon soon joined him as co-owner of the family’s seed corn business. Five years later, they purchased a soybean company to form Latham Hi-Tech Seeds.

“It felt risky to start my own business, but it paled in comparison to what I felt when John and I went into business together. There was