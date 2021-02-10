Lashier family enhances CL one project at a time

(Above) Working together as a family at LRI Graphics is (L-R): Pete Lashier, Bob Lashier, Thomas Lashier and Andy Lashier. LRI Graphics is responsible for many projects in the Clear Lake school and community. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Bob Lashier, who grew up in Clear Lake and now splits his time between the Des Moines area and his summer home on South Shore, is beautifying the town he loves one project at a time. Lashier is the owner of LRI Graphics, the business that has supplied graphics at Lion’s Field, the Clear Lake High School gymnasium and soon to be completed “Welcome to Clear Lake” signs and LED video displays.

“Working on the Clear Lake projects is very special to me, because Clear Lake is my alma mater and I’m a lifelong Lions fan,” said Bob.

Bob and his wife, Anne (Bieber), are 1980 graduates of Clear Lake High School.

“I was very happy to have our company help Clear Lake schools,” said Bob. “Superintendent Doug Gee and Activities Director Dale Ludwig were great to work with on the design, printing and installation of the beautiful new graphics for Lions Field and the CLHS gymnasium. Both of these projects really enhanced the look and feel of both venues for all who attend Clear Lake athletic events.”

Bob said he is also excited about the new welcome signs that will be installed this spring. Digital signs will be located at the intersection of Highway 18 and 8th Street and Highway 18 and Buddy Holly Place. Two additional signs, without the LED light display option, will be placed at Highway 18 and the Fieldstone entrance near McDonald’s, and on 4th Avenue South, near TeamQuest.