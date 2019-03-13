Larry V. Toresdahl

Larry Vern Toresdahl, 63, lifelong resident of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Larry’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Larry was born April 26, 1955, the son of Gordon and Alice (Lovick) Toresdahl, in Mason City. He married Regina Floy on Jan. 25, 1977, in Clear Lake and to that union two children were born.

Larry graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1973. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening in his backyard, working on projects around the house and reading. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Regina Toresdahl, of Clear Lake; children, Gerilynn (Vanya Kozlovski) Toresdahl, of Cedar Falls, and Barnes (Emily) Toresdahl, of Northwood; four grandchildren, Lily and Lev Kozlovski, and Ivy and Mary Toresdahl; and two siblings, Todd (Kathy) Toresdahl, of Las Vegas, and Kristi (John) Berding, of Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Rat Terrier of 17 years, April.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.