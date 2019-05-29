Larry Q. Snow

Larry Quentin Snow, 78, of Lake City, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Lake City Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 3, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Moose Lodge, in Mason City, or Mooseheart Child City and School Inc., a Moose Family affiliate.

Larry was born Feb. 27, 1941, the son of Jean Edwin and Fern Vaceria (Wilkinson) Snow in Spirit Lake, Iowa. At age five his family moved to Clear Lake where he attended country school through sixth grade.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1959, and member of the National Honor Society, Larry enlisted in the United States Army on June 8, 1959, and medically retired in 1960. Following his time in the Army, he married Dyan Groh and to this union three children were born. He later married Joan Lesser and adopted her two children. Larry worked as a journeyman engraver and pressman for Lee Enterprises (Globe Gazette) for 24 years; retiring in 1988.

Larry was a member of the Mason City Moose Lodge 1328 and Disabled American Veterans. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan throughout his life. He always cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren, while hosting family barbecues and playing a good game of Mexican Train Dominoes.

Larry is survived by five children, Kemberly (David) Drotzmann, Hermiston, Ore., Tammy Jacky (Joe), Des Plaines, Ill., Daryl (Elsa) Snow, Tempe, Az., and Kevin Snow (Marni), Lake City, Minn.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother Harlan (Gayle) Snow, Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angella Gilyard; grandson, Christopher Ryan; great-grandson, Gabriel Vincent; and two brothers, Bruce S. Snow Sr., and David E. Snow.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.