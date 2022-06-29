Larry & Judith Swanson

Larry Swanson, 83, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minn. Judith Ann Swanson died at the age of 81 on Feb. 1, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Larry and Judith Swanson was held on Tuesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Rev. Paul Lippstock, Celebrant.

The family greeted friends one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org).

Judith Cremer was born Sept. 19, 1940, the daughter of Gregory and Frances (Gerleman) Cremer, in Decorah, Iowa. Larry Swanson was born March 1, 1939, the son of Earl and Clara (Hammes) Swanson in Fairfield, Iowa.

Larry and Judith were united in marriage on May 1, 1965, Newton, Iowa; to this union three children were born.

Judith and Larry are survived by their children, Mark, Greg, and Karla (Salier), and by seven grandchildren. Larry is survived by his brother, Steven.

Judith and Larry are preceded in death by their parents and Larry’s brother, Robert.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Cleatr Lake, was in charge of arrangements.