Larry C. Munn

Larry Charles Munn, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.

Per Larry’s wishes, his body has been cremated and an inurnment will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel, Iowa.

Larry was born June 14, 1940, the son of Daniel and Bessie (Tunning) Munn, in Mason City. He married Marjorie Marie Reed on June 23, 1962, in Riceville.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Larry managed Munn’s Gas Station, in Mason City, following high school. In March 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until 1965. Following an honorable discharge, he worked at Standard Battery and Electric, in Charles City, before completing linotype school and working at the Garner Leader. After helping at the Riceville Bowling Alley, Larry worked at Opportunity Village (One Vision) in Clear Lake for 25 years; retiring in 2013.

Larry enjoyed golfing, taking trips to Las Vegas, playing slot machines, and spending time with friends and family. His greatest passion was from his years at One Vision. His devotion to the men and women he served was 24/7. He always said they taught him more than he ever taught them.

Larry is survived by his wife, Marjorie, of Clear Lake; children, Doug (Michele) Munn, of Clear Lake, and Troy Munn, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Stephen (Camri) Scott, of Hawaii, Shanda (Jennifer) Hansen, of Rockwell, Bliss Cruz, of North Carolina, Emily Kellogg, of Algona, Kevin Ballard-Munn, of Illinois, Haley, Tyler, Brianna, Kyden and Cael Munn, all of Clear Lake; four great-grandchildren, Aspen and Bryleigh Scott and Asher and Anniston Hansen; and a brother, Dan Munn, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sharon, Tom and a sister in infancy; several aunts and uncles; and a nephew, James Whitinger.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.