Larry C. Cookman

After surviving a derecho Monday, Aug. 10, Larry Charles “Cookie” Cookman, 71, of Coralville, Iowa, formerly from Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 and Agent Orange, at his home. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, with final salute and military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. There will be a celebration of life in Iowa City at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to either honorflight.org or hawkeyewrestlingclub.com in Larry’s name.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.