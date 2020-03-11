Lake voters pass $18M school bond

by Marianne Gasaway

Voters in the Clear Lake School District continued their tradition of strong support for school issues Tuesday by overwhelmingly passing an $18 million bond issue. The funds will be used to fund a wellness center, to be built in partnership with the City of Clear Lake, as well as various school security measures and improvements to school buildings and the Lions Field complex.

Unofficial results of the election show 69 percent of the voters approved, with 1,012 voters saying yes to the bond question and 464 no.

“I would like to thank all the people that helped get the Clear Lake School Bond Referendum passed. What a great community,” Superintendent Doug Gee announced on social media following the March 3 vote. “This was a real team effort, working hard for our students and our community. I am proud to serve the Clear Lake community. Their support for our school and students is fantastic.”

In addition to the local question, North Iowa Area Community College was asking voters to approve a $15 million bond issue. Eighty percent of voters in the 11-county NIACC district approved of the measure. The money raised by the bond issue will go toward various infrastructure improvements, renovations and repairs to the college campus. About a third of the money will also be used to create new regional education centers that will focus on programs that include healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology.

The Clear Lake School District wasted no time putting the wheels in motion for its projects to begin.

Bid packages have already been sent out for the Lions Field work and the School Board is expected to approve a bid at its March 31 meeting. The projects will include a new press box and bleachers at the football field, a new turf field and resurfacing the track. In addition, a new press box and bleachers will be built at the softball field, along with a new concessions stand, restroom at the softball field and new softball field lights. The work is estimated to cost $300,000 to $400,000.

Gee said work will also take place this summer at Clear Creek Elementary and E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

A new secure entrance has been