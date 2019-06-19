Lake school superintendent, administrators get raises

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake School Board approved a 2.05 percent total average wage and salary increase for administrative and non-union employees at its meeting held Tuesday, June 18. In addition, Superintendent Doug Gee will receive an additional benefit of a district contribution to a 403b of $10,000 per year, as well as an increase in his district-provided Superintendent’s Life Insurance Policy from $150,000 to $500,000, at a cost of about $500 annually.

School Board President Chyrl Bergvig said the wage and salary increases keep the district’s pay scale in line with those paid at schools of a similar size. A study of area schools conducted by the Board found that Gee’s salary and benefit package placed him third from the bottom of those at similar size schools. With his increase, he now moves to third from the top, she said.

“He is very good and we knew we had to step up to the plate to keep him,” said Bergvig. She added that Gee had an excellent evaluation done by School Board members. “He has provided new programming, raised money for a new ag program, writes grants, prepares excellent budgets, and does a good job of public relations.”

In the 2019-2020 school year Gee will earn $198,255, an increase of $24,644.

Other increases in administrative and non-union wages and salaries typically raised earnings by about $4,000.

Among building administrators, High School Principal Chris Murphy’s salary will rise from $117,229 to $121,182; Assistant High School Prinicipal Dale Ludwig will earn $115,448, up from $111,662; Elementary/Preschool Princi-