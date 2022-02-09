Lake man killed in Cedar Falls shooting

A Clear Lake man has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Sunday, Feb. 6, in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls police say Arthur Lang, 19, died after gunfire between pedestrians and people inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Daniel Martez Judon IV, 24, of Mason City has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Mitchell is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on $100,000 bond, while Judon is being held on $25,000 bond.

According to court records, Lang, Mitchell and Judon were in an SUV that stopped at an intersection next to two pedestrians. After a pedestrian approached the SUV, two people inside the vehicle got out. The second pedestrian started to approach the vehicle, but then began shooting.

Investigators say Judon and Mitchell fired at different people, and one of the pedestrians was injured. They then drove to the hospital, where Lang was pronounced dead.

Lang was a 2021 graduate of Mason City High School.

Authorities say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.