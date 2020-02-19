Lake man faces life in prison after arrest on sex abuse charges

A Clear Lake man faces life in prison following his arrest for sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

On Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:15 p.m., Edric Morris, age 40, was arrested on one count of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree, and one count of Lascivious Acts with a Child. Both charges are Class A felonies since both are second or subsequent violations.

The charges stem from a complaint received in late January 2020.

According to a news release from the Clear Lake Police Department, the incident occurred in Clear Lake with a child under 14 years of age. Detectives worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.

Morris is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a cash bond of $1 million.

The case remains under investigation.