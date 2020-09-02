Lake child care center beats the odds: No COVID cases

(Above) Lake Town Charlie Brown On-Site Director Laura Lester takes Arya Hennigar’s temperature as she prepares to enter the center. Hand sanitizing is also required for entry and no parents or visitors are allowed past the front desk. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

A Clear Lake child care center has done the seemingly impossible — managed to stay open continuously during the pandemic with no COVID-19 cases.

“With school starting back, I want to let people know how very proud I am of my families and staff at Lake Town Charlie Brown. We have made several alterations to the center to get through this changing time, but with everyone working together we have survived,” said Laura Lester, on-site director.

Listening to children laughing and playing outside, or reading together in a classroom, activity at Lake Town Charlie Brown doesn’t seem any different than it did before the pandemic, but Lester says it is the safety protocols which have been put in place that are keeping the center open and children safe.

“We have worked with the kids on hand washing, not just before meals or when using the restroom. When they come in there is hand sanitizer and their temperature is taken. It must be under 100.4 to come in. And parents are no longer allowed past the front desk,” explained Lester.

Only two students have been turned away since March and their higher than normal temperature quickly dropped

