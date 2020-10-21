Lake bar ordered to serve 21-day suspension

Accused of refilling liquor bottles with cheaper brands

by Marianne Gasaway

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced Monday that the Surf District Bar and Restaurant in Clear Lake has been ordered to serve a 21-day suspension for violating state liquor laws.

According to the ABD, a hearing complaint was filed on July 2, 2020, alleging that the establishment reused and refilled liquor containers in violation of the Iowa Code.

On Oct. 19, an administrative law judge issued a decision and agreed, “based on the preponderance of the evidence, that cheaper liquor was poured into more expensive bottles, and that the action of the establishment were serious and did indeed put public health safety at risk.”

Records show an individual submitted a complaint to the ABD on Oct. 10, 2019 alleging the establishment had specifically poured Hawkeye brand vodka and whiskey into more expensive counterparts.