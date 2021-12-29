Lake aerators turned on

Officials with the Iowa DNR remind lake users that the winter aeration system is now operating on Clear Lake. The aerators, designed to reduce the probability of winter fish kill, are located on the east shore in front of the water treatment plant and the north shore near the pump station west of Venetian Village.

Those using the lake this winter should stay completely away from these open water areas. Unsafe ice in the vicinity of the aerators will vary depending on the weather. The open water will be marked with reflective thin ice signs once the ice becomes safe enough to travel on.