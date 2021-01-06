Kristine L. Gatewood

Kristine Lee (Ludeman) Gatewood died on Dec. 12, 2020, at Texas Presbyterian Hospital, in Dallas,Texas.

Kris was born Jan. 10,1950, to James and Carole Ludeman and grew up on a farm south of Manly, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Congregational Church, in Mason City, Iowa.

Kris loved reading and always wanted to become a teacher. Following graduation from North Central High School. in Manly, she attended NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa earning her BA in elementary education. Later, she earned her Masters degree in Special Education from Pan Am University, in south Texas. Kris spent 33 years teaching in the lower grades in Brownsville, Texas and one year teaching on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. In the summers during college she worked at Charlie Brown Daycare, in Mason City.

She married Steve Gatewood, in Brownsville, Texas and was married 37 years at the time of her death. They had one son, Dustin Gatewood.

When Kris and Steve retired from their jobs they moved to Clear Lake for seven years. They then moved to Sherman, Texas to be closer to their son.

The last six and a half months she was bedridden in hospitals due to complications from hip replacement surgery. Kris was a very strong person and no matter what she went through she always said she would be ok and had plans to go home.

Those preceding her in death include her father, James Ludeman; grandparents, George and Avis Ludeman and John and Safronia Hutchens; aunt, Georgia Ludeman; and other aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, of Sherman; son, Dustin (Ashley Burnett), of Durant, Okla.; mother, Carole Ludeman, of Mason City; sisters, Candy (Pat) Marshall, Clear Lake, Pam (Mike) Downing, of White Bear, Minn., Joy Ludeman, of Rapid City, S.D.; and her aunt, Penny Fox, of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We will miss Kris tremendously. She was a great wife, mom, daughter and sister.